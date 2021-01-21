Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.78. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.61. 4,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

