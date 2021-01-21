Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.27). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $340,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 2,456.9% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,656 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $18,027,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.