Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.63. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

BAC opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

