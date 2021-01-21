Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $195,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.