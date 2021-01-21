Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.09.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $395.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.28. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,459,354. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

