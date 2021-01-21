Zacks: Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.08. 8,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.