Zacks: Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 1,099,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $416.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.