Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $18.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.21. The stock had a trading volume of 218,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a 200 day moving average of $324.89. The company has a market cap of $337.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

