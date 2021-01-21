Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $210,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $940,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $18.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

