Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $2.09. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $14.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 6,245,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

