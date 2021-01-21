Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.36. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

DPZ stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,325. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

