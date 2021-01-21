Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 88,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,437. The company has a market cap of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

