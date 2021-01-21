Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $45.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $46.59 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.02 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $189.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

