Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 23,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.6396 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

