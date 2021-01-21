Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

