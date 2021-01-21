Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $15.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $15.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $14.95 and the highest is $18.82. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $15.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $52.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.31 to $55.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $62.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.49 to $69.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $49.43 on Thursday, hitting $1,929.50. 48,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,899.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,759.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,620.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

