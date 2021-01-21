Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.