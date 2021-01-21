Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $2.25. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

GILD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $7,107,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 97,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.