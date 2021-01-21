Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report sales of $140.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $141.90 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $511.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.73 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.