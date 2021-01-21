Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.08. 8,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.83. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

