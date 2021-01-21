Zacks: Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

