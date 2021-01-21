Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 491,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,316 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 388,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

