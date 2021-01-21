Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

