Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €96.14 ($113.11) and last traded at €95.20 ($112.00). Approximately 414,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €93.70 ($110.24).

ZAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 145.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.56.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

