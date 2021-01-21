Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Shares Up 6.3%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 915,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 407,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.