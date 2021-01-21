Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,312.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Zano has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $39,312.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00125940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00283044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00068226 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,506,274 coins and its circulating supply is 10,476,774 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

