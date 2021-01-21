Zap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

