Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $900,463.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

