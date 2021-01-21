ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.27

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $125.77 million and $12.43 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
ZB Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
