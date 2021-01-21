ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Hits $11.21 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

