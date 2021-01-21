ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 36% Higher This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $50,245.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00277106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00090103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,095,113 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

