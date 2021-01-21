Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.30 or 0.03752739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00424341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01392766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00588053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00434958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00282468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00023699 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

