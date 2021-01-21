ZCore (ZCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,312.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $526,780.38 and $3,312.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,622,149 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

