Zealium Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Zealium token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $9,672.57 and $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007526 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,735,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,735,553 tokens. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

