Zebi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $533,097.77 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $533,097.77 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 792,029,573 coins and its circulating supply is 495,199,905 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

