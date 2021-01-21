Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $557,519.50 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 791,867,622 coins and its circulating supply is 495,037,954 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.