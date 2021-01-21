Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $406.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

