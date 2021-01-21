Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $851,686.40 and approximately $6,805.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00468648 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00192971 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

