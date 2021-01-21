Zenswap Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,352.24 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $7,352.24 and approximately $443.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

