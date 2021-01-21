ZENZO Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $530,862.89 and $1,492.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00120694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001527 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009120 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

