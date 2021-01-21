ZEON Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $50,882.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

