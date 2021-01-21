Zero Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Zero has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $129,355.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00267563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,560,336 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

