ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.0789 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $377,732.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.