Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,946.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Zetacoin has a market cap of $80,050.61 and approximately $3,946.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01346201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00574685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005331 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,292,042 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.