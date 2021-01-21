ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $474,996.60 and $17,434.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
