Zhang Financial LLC Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,740 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 9.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after buying an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.79 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

