Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT opened at $96.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.