Zhang Financial LLC Sells 14,999 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group makes up about 0.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.14% of The Shyft Group worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -381.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

