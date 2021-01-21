Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

