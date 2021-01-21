Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

